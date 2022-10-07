INGRESS Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (IGR)

INGRESS (IGR) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. INGRESS has a total market capitalization of $39,544.09 and $13,653.00 worth of INGRESS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INGRESS has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INGRESS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INGRESS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

INGRESS Profile

INGRESS was first traded on June 14th, 2022. INGRESS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 tokens. The official website for INGRESS is theingress.io. INGRESS’s official Twitter account is @theingress_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INGRESS

According to CryptoCompare, “INGRESS (IGR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INGRESS has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INGRESS is 0.00125328 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $721.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theingress.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INGRESS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INGRESS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INGRESS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INGRESS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INGRESS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.