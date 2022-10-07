Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Insider Buys A$60,750.00 in Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Rating) insider Bart Vogel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,750.00 ($42,482.52).

Infomedia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Infomedia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Infomedia’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Infomedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

Infomedia Company Profile

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge for collision parts ordering; Microcat Market for mechanical parts ordering; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool; and Microcat EPC Origins.

