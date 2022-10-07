Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.27

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.27 and traded as low as C$2.00. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 13,134 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a market cap of C$51.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

