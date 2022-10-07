Index Cooperative (INDEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $113,298.00

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Index Cooperative has a total market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Index Cooperative has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Index Cooperative token can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00012945 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Index Cooperative

Index Cooperative’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Index Cooperative’s official message board is medium.com/indexcoop. Index Cooperative’s official website is www.indexcoop.com. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Index Cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “Index Cooperative (INDEX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Index Cooperative has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Index Cooperative is 2.37281949 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $83,974.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.indexcoop.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Index Cooperative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Index Cooperative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Index Cooperative using one of the exchanges listed above.

