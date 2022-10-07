Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Imunon Price Performance

Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

Imunon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 435.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Imunon worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

