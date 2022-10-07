Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Imunon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.
Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
