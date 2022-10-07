Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Position Boosted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Insider Activity

Impinj Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,121 shares of company stock worth $7,210,394. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PI stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $99.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

