Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

