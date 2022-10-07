Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Major Shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant Acquires 416,667 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 959,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,001. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

