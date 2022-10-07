Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Up 14.3%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) shares rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 537,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 213,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

