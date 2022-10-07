IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.57

Shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $19.40. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 1,125 shares.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IF Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IF Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IF Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of IF Bancorp worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

