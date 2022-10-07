IceCream Shares (CSHARE) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week

IceCream Shares (CSHARE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One IceCream Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IceCream Shares has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. IceCream Shares has a market capitalization of $36.88 and approximately $5.18 million worth of IceCream Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IceCream Shares

IceCream Shares was first traded on February 24th, 2022. IceCream Shares’ total supply is 41,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 670 tokens. IceCream Shares’ official Twitter account is @icecreamfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IceCream Shares is icecreamfinance.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “IceCream Shares (CSHARE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. IceCream Shares has a current supply of 41,170 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IceCream Shares is 0.05713022 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $28.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icecreamfinance.app/.”

