Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.90

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 124057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Iberdrola Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Further Reading

