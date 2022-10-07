IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $136.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.79.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of IAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of IAC stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. IAC has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IAC will post -13.12 EPS for the current year.
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
