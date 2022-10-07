Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,401 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -6.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,730,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 1,205,013 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,624,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 417,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $3,649,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $1,680,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

