HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 471.30 ($5.69) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 408 ($4.93) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The company has a market cap of £94.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 798.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 523.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 520.48.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.