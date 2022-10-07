Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) PT Lowered to $81.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,466,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 601,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

