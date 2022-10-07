Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Houston American Energy Price Performance
NYSE HUSA opened at $4.20 on Monday. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 42.33 and a current ratio of 42.32.
About Houston American Energy
Featured Articles
