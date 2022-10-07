Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

NYSE HUSA opened at $4.20 on Monday. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 42.33 and a current ratio of 42.32.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

