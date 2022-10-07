Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.19. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.