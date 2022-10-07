Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.