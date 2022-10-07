Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Dillard’s makes up approximately 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Dillard’s worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $19,962,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $274.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.69. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

