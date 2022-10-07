Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Brinker International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 794,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,326,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

EAT opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $51.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

