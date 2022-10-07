Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $65.52 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.