Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lowered by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.6 %

HON opened at $175.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.77.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

