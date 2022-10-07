Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Cut by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.34.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

