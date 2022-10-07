Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.43. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 4,147 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,716 shares of company stock worth $190,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

