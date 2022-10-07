Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

HFG stock opened at GBX 621 ($7.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £555.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.50. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 508.57 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 887.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,039.70.

Hilton Food Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

