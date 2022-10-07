HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $61.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.7 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $274,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

