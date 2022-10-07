Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,356.60.

Shares of HESAY opened at $126.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

