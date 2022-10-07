Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Herc Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HRI opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. Herc has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 131,962 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Herc by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Herc by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

