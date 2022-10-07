HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €19.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

HelloFresh Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €21.78 ($22.22) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($99.49). The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

