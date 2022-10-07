Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $159.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.