HEICO Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.14.

HEI opened at $148.23 on Friday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

