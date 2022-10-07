Hedges Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.94. 31,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,862. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.87. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,184,000 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

