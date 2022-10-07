Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.47. 344,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.86. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

