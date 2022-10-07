Hedges Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises approximately 2.3% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 457,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 246,310 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $4,347,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 3.4 %

PSQ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 466,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,047,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

