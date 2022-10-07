Hedges Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE KD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.54. 23,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

