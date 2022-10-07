Head to Head Survey: Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) vs. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualtrics International and Motorsport Games’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $1.08 billion 5.97 -$1.06 billion ($2.11) -5.23 Motorsport Games $15.08 million 1.05 -$33.16 million ($3.09) -0.27

Motorsport Games has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorsport Games, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International -91.22% -75.46% -39.75% Motorsport Games -230.11% -89.28% -65.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Qualtrics International and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.6% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Qualtrics International has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Qualtrics International and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 2 15 0 2.88 Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00

Qualtrics International presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.01%. Motorsport Games has a consensus target price of $3.53, indicating a potential upside of 316.18%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Summary

Qualtrics International beats Motorsport Games on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc. operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data. It also provides professional services that primarily consist of research services, through its DesignXM, which allows customers to gain market intelligence, as well as implementations, configurations, and integration and engineering services to help customers deploy its XM Platform. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. is a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

About Motorsport Games

(Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.