Head-To-Head Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) vs. TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 81.28% 23.67% 8.68% TMC the metals N/A -102.60% -71.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and TMC the metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.36 $220.35 million $1.11 0.38 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.41) -2.51

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.15, suggesting a potential downside of 64.53%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 264.08%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats TMC the metals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

