Head to Head Analysis: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and DoubleDown Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 1.95 $42.31 million N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.30 $78.11 million $0.53 17.92

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 1 7 0 2.88 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Argo Blockchain and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 244.72%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.74%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive 7.31% 2.89% 2.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

