Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.53

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.53 and traded as high as $39.13. Haynes International shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 29,058 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Haynes International Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
