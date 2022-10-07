Harbor Island Capital LLC Has $23.65 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 14.5% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.1 %

AMAT traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $84.49. 143,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,643. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

