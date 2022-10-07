Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,749 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after buying an additional 143,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,692,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 20,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

