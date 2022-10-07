Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,209 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth $2,572,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 79.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 31.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 57.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,098. The company has a market cap of $983.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

