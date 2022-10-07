Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,012,000 after acquiring an additional 676,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,877,000.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,403. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.