Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 57,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

