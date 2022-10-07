Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.42. 11,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,029.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,288 shares of company stock worth $10,691,166. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

