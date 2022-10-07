Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $170,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $269,158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,407 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 180,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,083,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

