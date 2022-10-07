Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,076.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

SHOP stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 263,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,450,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

