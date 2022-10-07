Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,119 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Lantheus Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.72. 27,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,407. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 159.23 and a beta of 0.82. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $87.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.