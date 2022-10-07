Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 25,888 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after acquiring an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NET traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,314. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,441,112 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

